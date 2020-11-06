Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Angoy’s Avenue man charged with break and enter, larceny on Courts, Berbice.

Nov 06, 2020 News

Arrested, Persaud.

A 38-year-old man of Lot 45 Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam was charged on Tuesday for Break and Enter and Larceny committed on Courts Guyana Inc.

Sunildatt Persaud called “Sunil” was arrested on October 29, and charged on November 3, with the offence. The charge was laid under Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was not required to plea. Bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 and the case was postponed to November 25 for report.

Persaud was arrested after he was found walking with the stolen items in his possession a short distance away from Courts in New Amsterdam on the 28th October, 2020. Police had disclosed that they responded to the Branch located on Main and St. Ann Streets, New Amsterdam and discovered that the main access glass door situated east, which is secured by a manufacturer’s lock, was broken from the bottom half. Upon further checks around the area, they found Persaud in close proximity of the scene walking with the stolen articles. He was subsequently arrested.

The items stolen and recovered were one 43″ TCL flat screen Television, one black Sony PS4, one black LG Cellular phone, one black Samsung Cellular phone and one black Alcatel Cellular phone.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

GTTA planning to restart competition month-end

Nov 06, 2020

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is assessing and finalising its plans for the hosting of a ‘Restart Competition’ that they are hoping to serve off from November 27. The association is...
Read More
Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Guyana now has three accredited UCI Commissaries

Nov 06, 2020

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Archery Guyana’s holds successful virtual AGM

Nov 06, 2020

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on December 12

2020 GFF Ordinary Congress to take place on...

Nov 06, 2020

Football moving in right direction under new GFF says Coach Dover

Football moving in right direction under new GFF...

Nov 05, 2020

Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport

Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from...

Nov 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Saving Christmas!

    Kaieteur News – It may not be too late to try to save Christmas. A two-week total lockdown with strong enforcement... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]