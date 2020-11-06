Angoy’s Avenue man charged with break and enter, larceny on Courts, Berbice.

Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2020 News
A 38-year-old man of Lot 45 Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam was charged on Tuesday for Break and Enter and Larceny committed on Courts Guyana Inc.
Sunildatt Persaud called “Sunil” was arrested on October 29, and charged on November 3, with the offence. The charge was laid under Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
The accused appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was not required to plea. Bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 and the case was postponed to November 25 for report.
Persaud was arrested after he was found walking with the stolen items in his possession a short distance away from Courts in New Amsterdam on the 28th October, 2020. Police had disclosed that they responded to the Branch located on Main and St. Ann Streets, New Amsterdam and discovered that the main access glass door situated east, which is secured by a manufacturer’s lock, was broken from the bottom half. Upon further checks around the area, they found Persaud in close proximity of the scene walking with the stolen articles. He was subsequently arrested.
The items stolen and recovered were one 43″ TCL flat screen Television, one black Sony PS4, one black LG Cellular phone, one black Samsung Cellular phone and one black Alcatel Cellular phone.
