54 year-old Region 4 male is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a new COVID-19 fatality, a 54-year-old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), who passed away at a medical facility yesterday. The new death takes Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 131 and is not represented in the MOH’s daily dashboard update.
Additionally, 69 new COVID-19 cases were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,393, as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 69 persons in institutional isolation, 772 persons in approved home isolation and 49 persons are in institutional quarantine.
To date, 3,409 recoveries have been recorded and 21,091 persons have been tested for the virus.
Nov 06, 2020The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is assessing and finalising its plans for the hosting of a ‘Restart Competition’ that they are hoping to serve off from November 27. The association is...
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 06, 2020
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 05, 2020
Kaieteur News – There is a prominent research company in the US named Edison Research. It specializes in electoral... more
Kaieteur News – It may not be too late to try to save Christmas. A two-week total lockdown with strong enforcement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]