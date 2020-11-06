54 year-old Region 4 male is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a new COVID-19 fatality, a 54-year-old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), who passed away at a medical facility yesterday. The new death takes Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 131 and is not represented in the MOH’s daily dashboard update.

Additionally, 69 new COVID-19 cases were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,393, as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 69 persons in institutional isolation, 772 persons in approved home isolation and 49 persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 3,409 recoveries have been recorded and 21,091 persons have been tested for the virus.