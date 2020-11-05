‘Wrong Turn’ faces trial for death of Stabroek Market vagrant

Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A mixed, 12-member jury has been selected for the trial of Eustace Griffith who stands indicted for murder before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court.
When the indictment was read to him, Griffith called ‘Wrong Turn’, who joined the proceedings from the Lusignan Prisons via Zoom video conference yesterday, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Steven Dexter Arthur, said to be a vagrant.
State Counsels, Tuanna Hardy, and Tyra Bakker Griffith, presented the indictment while attorney-at-law, Maxwell McKay, entered an appearance for the accused.
Reports are that on the day in question, July 4th, 2015, at about 07:00 hrs, both men were engaged in a heated argument which soon turned into a scuffle, at the Stabroek Market Square.
Arthur, 45, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was stabbed to the stomach following an altercation with Griffith.
According to reports, the struggle between the two men ensued after Griffith threw a banana peel at the vagrant.
Griffith reportedly armed himself with a knife and attacked Arthur who was said to be a drug abuser who did odd jobs around the Stabroek Market area.
The trial is scheduled to start next Tuesday.
Nov 05, 2020By Sean Devers National U-20 Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was a right full back for most of his playing days for YSM Beacons FC and won the league at U-14, U-16, Senior as well as the Kashif and...
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 04, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Freddie Kissoon column… Kaieteur News – The most enthralling circus cannot be as interesting as Guyanese politics.... more
Kaieteur News – The Gods are being kind to us. It usually rains heavily for a few hours each day and then the rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]