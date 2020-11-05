‘Wrong Turn’ faces trial for death of Stabroek Market vagrant

Kaieteur News – A mixed, 12-member jury has been selected for the trial of Eustace Griffith who stands indicted for murder before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court.

When the indictment was read to him, Griffith called ‘Wrong Turn’, who joined the proceedings from the Lusignan Prisons via Zoom video conference yesterday, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Steven Dexter Arthur, said to be a vagrant.

State Counsels, Tuanna Hardy, and Tyra Bakker Griffith, presented the indictment while attorney-at-law, Maxwell McKay, entered an appearance for the accused.

Reports are that on the day in question, July 4th, 2015, at about 07:00 hrs, both men were engaged in a heated argument which soon turned into a scuffle, at the Stabroek Market Square.

Arthur, 45, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was stabbed to the stomach following an altercation with Griffith.

According to reports, the struggle between the two men ensued after Griffith threw a banana peel at the vagrant.

Griffith reportedly armed himself with a knife and attacked Arthur who was said to be a drug abuser who did odd jobs around the Stabroek Market area.

The trial is scheduled to start next Tuesday.