Wrong lane?

Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2020 News
It is unclear how this truck ended up in this position on Tuesday, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. What is clear is that it was facing the wrong direction, on the western carriageway. One man, who appeared to have suffered some injuries, was seen lying in the corner.
Nov 05, 2020By Sean Devers National U-20 Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was a right full back for most of his playing days for YSM Beacons FC and won the league at U-14, U-16, Senior as well as the Kashif and...
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 04, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Freddie Kissoon column… Kaieteur News – The most enthralling circus cannot be as interesting as Guyanese politics.... more
Kaieteur News – The Gods are being kind to us. It usually rains heavily for a few hours each day and then the rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]