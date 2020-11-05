UG grants students 50 % decrease in facilities fees

Kaieteur News – After months of hearing requests for a reduction in their facilities fees, the University of Guyana (UG) has finally granted a 50 percent reduction for students.

This was announced by the university’s Student Society which spearheaded the call for relief.

According to a release, the reduction will be valid for the 2020 to 2021 academic year and will see the facilities fee which was previously $50,000 reduced to $25,000.

It was also stated that the university has begun a series of relief packages and small financial aid distributions.

Efforts were made to contact the University regarding the relief packages and financial aid distributions.

However, it was stated that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, will be providing more information in days to follow.

The Student Society, in their release, stated that after the onset of the virus in March the lives of many students were affected.

A member of the society told Kaieteur News that their lives were affected due to the economic decline Guyana saw in light of the pandemic, putting the pockets of many students and their parents at strain.

“Many students depend on their parents to look after their university finances but if their parents cannot get money then how will they pay? Even the students who pay their own fees cannot afford it because they were laid off or are simply having financial constraints,” the student said.

He explained that for months the society had been asking for a reduction in the fees to provide students with relief since it became evident that students may not be returning to campus anytime soon because of limitations imposed by COVID-19.

The decision came weeks after the student society engaged in a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, where it was promised that the UG Administration would be working assiduously to address their concerns.

The student society has since expressed their gratitude for the relief given.