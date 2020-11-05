More airlines eyeing Guyana route

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, yesterday said Guyana could see an influx of new international airlines, in the near future.

His comments yesterday came at the installation of the new Board of Directors of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Government has started discussions with British airline, Virgin Atlantic, which had first expressed interest in the Guyana route in 2019. Minister Edghill said the ongoing talks could see the airline beginning operations soon.

Discussions are also underway between the Government and Canada-based airline West Jet; Turks and Caicos Islands’ interCaribbean Airways and Suriname-based, Fly Allways.

Major American airline JetBlue is licensed and will begin its five times weekly flights to Guyana on December 11.

“By no means, that should be a full stop. We want the world visiting Guyana and Guyana visiting the world. We want an airlink and air transportation that is robust, accessible, predictable, reliable and affordable,” Minister Edghill told the new board of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

Minister Edghill said in three short months, since the new Government took office, much interest has been shown in Guyana by regional and international players.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Minister said the Government recently received Expressions of Interest for the building of hotels here.

“The intent is that we should have at least 2,000 first class rooms so that Guyana can become a convention destination,” the Minister said.

The Ministry of Public Works has received two proposals, which were submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, expressing interest in building hotels near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri.

“I must tell you that I like what I see in those proposals,” Minister Edghill said.

He believes the new ventures augur well for the country. (DPI)