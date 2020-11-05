Couple found burnt in house identified as business owners – police suspect murder/suicide

Kaieteur News – Family members have identified the burnt remains of a couple found in their gutted Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home on Tuesday, as owners of businesses in Diamond Housing Scheme.

The charred bodies were identified to be that of Leeroy King, 34, and Cindy Moses, 35, both of Lot 1139 Block EE, Eccles.

According to their relatives, King owned and operated a barbershop while his spouse, Moses, owned a stationery shop at Diamond.

The two were reportedly together for two years and had only recently moved into the Eccles new scheme neighbourhood. They have been building their home.

Neighbours had seen the couple’s two-storey unpainted house on fire at around 20:45 hrs. on Tuesday and alerted the Fire Department.

Fire fighters, along with police ranks, arrived at the scene shortly after.

About an hour later the blaze was put out.

Police then entered and found the bodies of King and Moses lying on a bed in one of the bedrooms on the upper flat of the building.

The man was said to be holding Moses in a tight embrace.

Though details are not concrete as to how the fire started, police believe that it might have been King, who decided to burn the house down after killing his wife.

In a report, sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident is being labeled as an alleged murder/suicide case.

Base on investigations, it was reported that King arrived home at around 19:15 hrs. that evening. Shortly after, one of the neighbours recalled hearing screams, suspected to be that of Moses.

There was then a brief period of silence followed by a loud explosion and flames were seen coming from the upper flat of the house.

The tragedy which has left family members of both victims dumbfounded has also left King’s three young kids orphaned.