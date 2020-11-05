Coastal area swamped after heavy rains – Guyana braces for another four days of downpour

Kaieteur News – The people on the coastlands yesterday woke up to floodwaters after a thunderstorm. In a release issued by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the country’s emergency response entity, it was explained that the flooding was due to the drainage capacity of Georgetown being overwhelmed by the heavy rainfall experienced in the last 24 hours.

CDC stated that during that timeframe, five inches of heavy rainfall was recorded with Georgetown’s drainage capacity only catering for two inches of water.

The release also highlighted that the public is being advised by the National Weather Watch Centre that the current weather pattern is expected to last until November 8th.

Persons who were caught off guard by yesterday’s flood are now preparing themselves for the coming days.

The downpour saw heavy thunder and lightening with persons reporting damages to equipment.

A Kaieteur News staffer awoke to her Tucville apartment flooded, her furniture, music set and carpet were under water. A pensioner was left trapped in the upper flat of her home for hours until the waters receded.Photos also surfaced on social media of flooded areas across the city. Motor vehicles and pedestrians were seen navigating their way through the flooded streets in central Georgetown. Other areas including Kitty, Campbellville, Alberttown and even Stabroek and Bourda Markets were submerged.

Locations on the East and West Coast Demerara also reported flooding.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) disclosed that a Ministerial Task Force was formed to assess the severity of the flooding.

The task force, according to a release, comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Mayor and City Council (MCC).

The press statement detailed that a team of engineers and technical officers were dispatched to do an assessment of the situation.

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, visited a number of pump stations and sluices located around the city. During his visit, he noted the sluices were not fully opened because of high tide.

Nevertheless, MoPW assured that it will do everything it can to minimize the risk of damage to homes and businesses.

Residents of riverain, low-lying and flood prone areas are advised to take all necessary precautions and to contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on telephone numbers: 226-1114; 623-1700; and 600-7500, if affected.