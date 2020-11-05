Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Car, trucks burn after cyclist struck down

Nov 05, 2020 News

The car and truck on fire.

Kaieteur News – In what is being labeled as a freak accident, a car yesterday struck down a pedal cyclist, and then caught fire after slamming into two parked trucks along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The injured pedal cyclist has been identified as Deokumar Parbo, 66, of Success Housing Scheme, ECD, while the driver of the car is Imran Khan, 36, of Good Hope.
According to a police report, the accident took place at around 06:05hrs in the vicinity of Apex Academy, a prominent private school.
Investigators reported that the car was heading west along the southern carriageway of the road when the driver decided to swerve from a pool of water but ended up hitting the pedal cyclist.
Police were told that Parbo was also riding in the same direction as the car. It is unclear whether the driver saw the man before swerving from the pool of water. Nevertheless, the driver had reportedly applied brakes but could not avoid colliding with Parbo’s bicycle.
The pedal cyclist was flung some distance away while the driver then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two trucks parked at the side of the road.
The vehicle caught fire.
Khan, the driver, escaped quickly and a fire truck was summoned to the scene.
Fire fighters did arrive and managed to put out the blaze but they could not save the car nor the trucks.
Police said that the fire spread quickly and destroyed the entire car and both trucks.
Parbo, the pedal cyclist, was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.
The driver has since been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Football moving in right direction under new GFF says Coach Dover

Football moving in right direction under new GFF says Coach Dover

Nov 05, 2020

By Sean Devers National U-20 Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was a right full back for most of his playing days for YSM Beacons FC and won the league at U-14, U-16, Senior as well as the Kashif and...
Read More
Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport

Big Man Cricket-Guyana obtains approval from...

Nov 05, 2020

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Nov 04, 2020

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • When it rains…. it pours!

    Kaieteur News – The Gods are being kind to us. It usually rains heavily for a few hours each day and then the rain... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]