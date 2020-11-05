Car, trucks burn after cyclist struck down

Kaieteur News – In what is being labeled as a freak accident, a car yesterday struck down a pedal cyclist, and then caught fire after slamming into two parked trucks along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The injured pedal cyclist has been identified as Deokumar Parbo, 66, of Success Housing Scheme, ECD, while the driver of the car is Imran Khan, 36, of Good Hope.

According to a police report, the accident took place at around 06:05hrs in the vicinity of Apex Academy, a prominent private school.

Investigators reported that the car was heading west along the southern carriageway of the road when the driver decided to swerve from a pool of water but ended up hitting the pedal cyclist.

Police were told that Parbo was also riding in the same direction as the car. It is unclear whether the driver saw the man before swerving from the pool of water. Nevertheless, the driver had reportedly applied brakes but could not avoid colliding with Parbo’s bicycle.

The pedal cyclist was flung some distance away while the driver then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two trucks parked at the side of the road.

The vehicle caught fire.

Khan, the driver, escaped quickly and a fire truck was summoned to the scene.

Fire fighters did arrive and managed to put out the blaze but they could not save the car nor the trucks.

Police said that the fire spread quickly and destroyed the entire car and both trucks.

Parbo, the pedal cyclist, was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.

The driver has since been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.