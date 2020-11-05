Bartica woman disappears from home

Kaieteur News – Family members of a woman are now seeking the public’s assistance in their search for her after she reportedly disappeared from her home located at Byderabo, Bartica, Region Seven.

The woman, Winifred Fernando, 50, went missing on October 20th.

According to her husband, Antonio Fernando, he woke up that morning and told his wife that he was going to the backdam and will return in a week’s time.

Fernando’s daughter, 18, said that she along with her other siblings left the house for work at around 07:00 hrs. She recalled that her mom was still lying in bed.

However, when she returned home later that evening, her mother was nowhere to be seen.

At first, she thought Winifred might have gone out on an errand but the woman failed to return home that evening.

Three days went by and family members became worried. Her husband was forced to leave his work in the backdam and return to look for her.

Checks and calls were made to her relatives but they, too, had not seen or heard from Winifred.

Her husband, Antonio, said that clothes, cellphone and cash were not removed from the house.

“Nothing was moved or missing from the house to indicate that she might have travelled somewhere,” said the man.

The daughter, too, shared similar views.

“Just like how I left home that morning that’s the way I found it when I returned.”

A missing person’s report was filed with the Police as Winifred’s family continues their search for her.

Anyone who has seen Winifred Fernando or knows where she is, can contact family members on telephone numbers, 645-5375/630-2320.