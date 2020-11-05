Bartica woman disappears from home

Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Family members of a woman are now seeking the public’s assistance in their search for her after she reportedly disappeared from her home located at Byderabo, Bartica, Region Seven.
The woman, Winifred Fernando, 50, went missing on October 20th.
According to her husband, Antonio Fernando, he woke up that morning and told his wife that he was going to the backdam and will return in a week’s time.
Fernando’s daughter, 18, said that she along with her other siblings left the house for work at around 07:00 hrs. She recalled that her mom was still lying in bed.
However, when she returned home later that evening, her mother was nowhere to be seen.
At first, she thought Winifred might have gone out on an errand but the woman failed to return home that evening.
Three days went by and family members became worried. Her husband was forced to leave his work in the backdam and return to look for her.
Checks and calls were made to her relatives but they, too, had not seen or heard from Winifred.
Her husband, Antonio, said that clothes, cellphone and cash were not removed from the house.
“Nothing was moved or missing from the house to indicate that she might have travelled somewhere,” said the man.
The daughter, too, shared similar views.
“Just like how I left home that morning that’s the way I found it when I returned.”
A missing person’s report was filed with the Police as Winifred’s family continues their search for her.
Anyone who has seen Winifred Fernando or knows where she is, can contact family members on telephone numbers, 645-5375/630-2320.
Nov 05, 2020By Sean Devers National U-20 Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was a right full back for most of his playing days for YSM Beacons FC and won the league at U-14, U-16, Senior as well as the Kashif and...
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 04, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Freddie Kissoon column… Kaieteur News – The most enthralling circus cannot be as interesting as Guyanese politics.... more
Kaieteur News – The Gods are being kind to us. It usually rains heavily for a few hours each day and then the rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]