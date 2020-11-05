79 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,324, as represented in the daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also states that 13 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 62 persons are in institutional isolation, 725 persons are in approved home isolation and 32 persons in institutional quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded to date is 130 while 3,394 recoveries were also recorded.

Additionally, the dashboard says that 20,739 persons have been tested for the virus to date and of this number 16,415 tested negative.