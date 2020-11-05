79 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,324, as represented in the daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also states that 13 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 62 persons are in institutional isolation, 725 persons are in approved home isolation and 32 persons in institutional quarantine.
The number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded to date is 130 while 3,394 recoveries were also recorded.
Additionally, the dashboard says that 20,739 persons have been tested for the virus to date and of this number 16,415 tested negative.
Nov 05, 2020By Sean Devers National U-20 Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was a right full back for most of his playing days for YSM Beacons FC and won the league at U-14, U-16, Senior as well as the Kashif and...
Nov 05, 2020
Nov 04, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Freddie Kissoon column… Kaieteur News – The most enthralling circus cannot be as interesting as Guyanese politics.... more
Kaieteur News – The Gods are being kind to us. It usually rains heavily for a few hours each day and then the rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]