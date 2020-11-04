Two additional deaths; seven new COVID-19 cases

Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, taking the nation’s death toll as a result of the pandemic to 130.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported yesterday that latest fatalities are a 77-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 92-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini). Both persons died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Additionally, the MOH recorded seven new cases from 264 tests; this brings the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,245.
Six of the new cases were recorded in Region Four and one case was recorded in Region Three.
Meanwhile, there are nine patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 73 in institutional isolation and 712 in home isolation. To date, 3,320 persons have recovered.
Nov 04, 2020Kaieteur News – The Annual General Meeting and elections of office bearers of the Matarkai Sports Committee will be held on November 15 at Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One at 13:00hrs....
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – Every newspaper in the world has persons outside of the house writing editorials. At one time, the... more
Kaieteur News – Lawyers would be familiar with the principle of Blackstone ratio. It urges that “All presumptive... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]