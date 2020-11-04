Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Two additional deaths; seven new COVID-19 cases

Nov 04, 2020

Kaieteur News – Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, taking the nation’s death toll as a result of the pandemic to 130.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported yesterday that latest fatalities are a 77-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 92-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini). Both persons died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Additionally, the MOH recorded seven new cases from 264 tests; this brings the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,245.
Six of the new cases were recorded in Region Four and one case was recorded in Region Three.
Meanwhile, there are nine patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 73 in institutional isolation and 712 in home isolation. To date, 3,320 persons have recovered.

