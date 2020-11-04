Things not to do with the sugar industry

Dear Editor,

GUYSUCO is not only a productive but financially viable industry. I know what to do and can do if given the chance.

Firstly, the following needs to be done: –

1. Reduce the cost of production by getting rid of all indirect charges and decrease other charges.

2. Add value to sugar by producing value-added products apart from those they have currently.

3. Add new crops that can be integrated with sugarcane.

Things not to do: –

1. Diversify, instead integrate.

2. Downsize, instead increase acreage.

3. Sell bulk sugar, package and process.

I am willing to help if called upon to do so.

Peter Khatoo,

Agriculturist