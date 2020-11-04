Things not to do with the sugar industry

Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:04 AM
Nov 04, 2020 Letters
Dear Editor,
GUYSUCO is not only a productive but financially viable industry. I know what to do and can do if given the chance.
Firstly, the following needs to be done: –
1. Reduce the cost of production by getting rid of all indirect charges and decrease other charges.
2. Add value to sugar by producing value-added products apart from those they have currently.
3. Add new crops that can be integrated with sugarcane.
Things not to do: –
1. Diversify, instead integrate.
2. Downsize, instead increase acreage.
3. Sell bulk sugar, package and process.
I am willing to help if called upon to do so.
Peter Khatoo,
Agriculturist
Nov 03, 2020West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground. West...
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 02, 2020
Nov 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – Guyanese middle class in and out of Guyana, instinctively send their letters to the Stabroek News (SN).... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has developed a new variety of rice which can potentially... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]