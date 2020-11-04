Tender Board opens 86 bids

Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬-bids for eight government ministries at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬¬environmental assessment and management plan for the Kumu 1.5HW hydroelectric project under the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), as well as the rehabilitation of the Albouystown, East Ruimveldt and Mon Repos Markets under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.
Below are the companies and their bids:
GEA- Environmental assessment and management plan for Kumu 1.5HW hydroelectric project
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)- Supply and delivery of water meter boxes
Ministry of Public Works (MoPW)- Sectional paving of access road to derelict site, Kuru Kururu, Region Four
Guyana Defence Force (GDF) – Procurement of new tractor with accessories and training
Procurement of dry and fresh ration, fresh fruit juices (retender)
Provision of weeding and pruning of trees- various bases
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Rehabilitation of Albouystown Market, phase two
Rehabilitation of East Ruimveldt Market, phase three
Rehabilitation of Mon Repos Market, phase one
