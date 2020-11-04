Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tender Board opens 86 bids

Nov 04, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬-bids for eight government ministries at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬¬environmental assessment and management plan for the Kumu 1.5HW hydroelectric project under the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), as well as the rehabilitation of the Albouystown, East Ruimveldt and Mon Repos Markets under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Below are the companies and their bids:

GEA- ­­­Environmental assessment and management plan for Kumu 1.5HW hydroelectric project

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)- Supply and delivery of water meter boxes 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works (MoPW)- Sectional paving of access road to derelict site, Kuru Kururu, Region Four

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) – Procurement of new tractor with accessories and training

 

 

Procurement of dry and fresh ration, fresh fruit juices (retender)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision of weeding and pruning of trees- various bases

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Rehabilitation of Albouystown Market, phase two

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of East Ruimveldt Market, phase three

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Mon Repos Market, phase one

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Nov 04, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Annual General Meeting and elections of office bearers of the Matarkai Sports Committee will be held on November 15 at Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One at 13:00hrs....
Read More
West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

Nov 03, 2020

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational...

Nov 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]