School dropout remanded for La Grange murder – other suspects still at large

Nov 04, 2020 News

Murdered Bibi Ramjit

Kaieteur News has been informed that the school dropout who had admitted his involvement in the murder of Bibi Ramjit, 86, a La Grange businessman, has been charged and remanded.
The 16-year-old, according to sources, was nabbed by police in Berbice, after an intense investigation was launched by detectives. It was later discovered that he was not the only perpetrator of the heinous crime.
Sources close to the investigation did not reveal how many more persons are involved, but said that other suspects are still at large.
Ramjit was strangled to death on Sunday October 25 at her two-storey home at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), which houses a grocery shop on the bottom flat. According to police, the elderly woman’s body was found at around 17:00 hrs. with hands and feet bound. A farmer had made the discovery after he reportedly returned to Ramjit’s shop to pay for some eddoes, which he had purchased from her at 15:00 hrs.
Kaieteur News reported that investigators believe that her killer or killers might have entered her premises sometime after she had sold the eddoes to the farmer.
Though not quite sure, sources close to the investigations believe that she might have been murdered during the progress of a robbery. This paper had reported that detectives were following a lead based on video footage obtained. Investigators also spoke of a strange car seen close to the woman’s premises during the time when they believe she was murdered.

