Region Five is one big family

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to share my views as to the prolonged call for justice for the Henry boys as the situation is being used and fuelled by some politicians.

The Henry boys were brutality murdered by unknown persons. I will like to once again extend my sympathies to the parents of the Henry boys, family of Haresh Singh, and all those who were murdered by unknown persons. No one deserves to die this way.

I wish that those who committed those acts of murdering the innocent will be brought to justice swiftly after comprehensive, credible investigations are being done.

As we all know, investigations in cases like these take time and should not be rushed because someone wants it to.

Rushing into charging people for the acts may see innocent persons being charged and their characters tarnished. Justice should be served and served in a manner that the innocent must not pay for those guilty of committing the acts and are walking free, roaming the streets and roads.

Those who are guilty of the acts of murdering our brothers and sisters must face the consequences.

Over the years, we saw many innocent ones being convicted for things, which they were not involved in. Many innocent ones are paying the price that they should not have to.

Many of those persons who are innocent but yet convicted and sentenced are the poor because they have no money and can’t afford a lawyer to defend them. So they have to face what they have to because of being poor and moreover because of poor investigations by the Guyana Police Force.

I must say, as I pen this letter, it feels me for the innocent who have to pay for another man’s act, because I was once sentenced innocently when I never did or was involved and I was put to pay for my innocence through poor investigations and political involvement.

But this letter is not about me; it’s about all those innocent people who are being murdered, beaten, etc., and also about those who are innocently accused and have to pay for an act they didn’t do.

Since the murder of the Henry boys, I keep following the matter closely especially since one politician used it to create a huge and massive unwanted unrest in West Berbice and parts of Guyana just for political gains and purposes.

Not one time did I hear that person, a political candidate, ever voice his concerns for all the innocent people who are being convicted. Not one time did I hear that very young man voice his concerns for all the others who were innocently murdered, beaten, robbed, etc. But all of a sudden, he found his voice and makes it known through his racial and political acts.

Yes, I said racial because he used racism to stir up the violence in Region 5, the very night he went live on his Facebook page.

It is my personal view and I firmly believe that the murder of the Henry boys had nothing to do with politics because they were not politicians. I do not believe it had anything to do with race because they grew up in a multi-ethnic and cultural society.

It’s my humble view that it has nothing to do with either of that mentioned, as that candidate put it over to the public.

In Region 5, I can say that we never had a racial problem, since I know, we live as a big family and, yes, we may have our differences but we live together.

I know many more Indians who will go to Number 5, Hopetown, Paradise, Ithaca, Belladrum, etc, and support the road corner food shops; we will hang out on weekends; etc.

My African brothers and sisters will do the same in villages like Bath, Bush Lot, Cotton Tree, etc.

We will sit together; we will eat together; we will drink together; we will laugh together; we will mourn together; we will dance together; and never have I experienced any such racism than what this candidate did, all because of political mileage.

I must say thanks to Volda Lawrence for coming out and showing leadership qualities.

The law is there and the law also at times sends innocent people to jail; I am one of those people. There are processes that have to be followed in ensuring justice. There will be investigations that have to be done, but yet again, can we trust the local police to investigate anything?

I call for justice for the Henry boys, Haresh Singh, and all who were murdered.

But please let’s not try to get justice by accusing the wrong people and allowing those who commit the acts to walk the road free.

We can only have justice if we are all in it together and allow the law to takes its course whereby the innocent do not have to pay for the guilty.

Abel Seetaram

Former Regional Councillor