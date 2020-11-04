Orealla/Siparuta to get an Extension Officer to assist farmers

– Agriculture Ministry restarts several programmes

Kaieteur News – The people of Orealla and Siparuta will soon be benefitting from an Agriculture Extension Officer to assist farmers and provide advice when it comes to farming in their villages. This was announced during a visit to the villages on Monday by the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and team.

It was recognized by the Minister that the primarily Indigenous communities of Orealla/Siparuta have been farming without the guidance or help of Extension Officers. He told the villagers gathered to identify someone that they believe is capable enough to hold that portfolio and his Ministry/Government will train and hire that individual.

“For a long time, I know you have not had an Extension Officer in Orealla/Siparuta to help plant your crops and give advice and so I want you to select someone here who is capable, we will train that person and we will hire that person to help you in the community of Orealla and Siparuta,” the Minister assured.

An Agriculture Extension Officer is responsible for ensuring that all the agricultural practices and products are in sync with the State and Local Regulations. Their main objective is to inspect, investigate, sample and test everything, in order to determine whether the farmers are complying with the State and Local Rules and Regulations.

Toshao Carl Peneux had mentioned that his village is currently engaged in citrus and pineapple farming. The Minister took note and pledged assistance to develop farming of these crops. Incentives were also offered to farmers who are willing to plant corn and soybean. The Minister said that it is costing the Government US$30M annually to import these staples and as such it is looking to expand local farming of these crops.

“We are giving incentives to farmers who are willing to plant corn and soybean because these things we have been importing … so which farmers are interested, we will help you to start that. We will work with you”.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha recalled that in Orealla, there was a guava cheese factory in the village. However, that factory deteriorated over the years and production of the sweet treat has ceased. To loud applause, the Minister committed to helping the village in bringing the factory back to life.

“We will get the guava cheese factory working again, so that the community can have a viable activity going on. We will work along with you to start it back,” he said.

In addition, the Minister stated that the 1,762 indigenous persons who were fired under the previous government will be given back their jobs and even more are expected to be hired.

“They were receiving $40,000 stipend so what we are doing is implement a programme and that money will once again be in your village economy. They will be rehired and $8M has been set aside to restart that programmeme,” he said.

Some other programmemes that are set to be revitalized are the seeding programme and the Acushi ants programme – the Acushi or leaf cutter ants is a pest that has wreaked havoc on crops in the villages of Orealla and Siparuta. The Minister distributed both seeds and Acushi ant bait.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 $25,000 grant was also distributed to villagers in both communities on Monday. The distribution was led by its Coordinator and Vice Chairman of Region 6, Zamal Hussain. Also on the visit was the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.