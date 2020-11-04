Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Kaieteur News – The Annual General Meeting and elections of office bearers of the Matarkai Sports Committee will be held on November 15 at Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One at 13:00hrs.

Current Chairman Sherlon Rodrigues, who will be seeking re-election, told Kaieteur Sport that most of the current executive members are not functioning as they should have, and is calling on the members to elect reliable individuals on the new executive body since sports is vital for the community’s development. He added that the representatives have sufficient time to decide on who they want to serve on the new executive and is urging them to consider members who will reflect the true image of Matarkai.

A minimum of two representatives from Baramita, Matthew’s Ridge, Arakaka, Falls Top, Four Miles, Oronoque, Compound, Fitzburg, One Mile, Citrus Grove, Canal Bank, Sebai, PK United and Port Kaituma Football Foundation are requested to attend the meeting.

The Matarkai Sports Committee was formed on July 30, 2015 and organises sporting activities including football, cricket and volleyball.

The current executive is; Rodrigues – Chairman, Ralph Parris -Vice Chairman, Trevor Jocintho -Secretary, Enoch Benjamin -Assistant Secretary, Joycelene Abrams -Treasurer, Stephanie Miguel – Assistant Treasurer and Orison Sealey -Public Relations Office. The current committee members are Renney Phillips, Patrick Adams, Aubrey Fraser, Natalie Jacobs, Lolita Roberio, Earl Gill and Fitzroy Nicholas.