Husband, wife burnt to death …Fire set by husband

Kaieteur News – Police late last evening recovered the burnt remains of a man and his wife in their Eccles, East Bank Demerara home. According to a police report, the man had allegedly set the two-storey unpainted concrete house on fire killing himself and the woman.

The blaze was reportedly seen by neighbours at around 20:45hrs who contacted the Fire Department immediately. Fire trucks arrived promptly and firefighters were able to put out the blaze. Just before 22:00hrs, the charred remains were pulled from inside house. An online media house reported that the couple was found clinging to each other, identified them only as Cindy and ‘Redman’.

Inquiries carried by investigators revealed the two were seen fighting and arguing with each just minutes prior to the blaze. It is believed that after the dispute between the two, the husband decided to set the house on fire.

