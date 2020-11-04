Guyana Telecoms Agency, engages stakeholders on the new regulatory regime

Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Guyana Telecommunication Agency (GTA) hosted the first of its series of engagements with stakeholders in the sector to inform them on the new regulatory regime following the enactment of the Telecommunications Act 2016 and associated regulations.

The agency stated that the event was conducted via the Zoom platform which lasted for about two hours and attracted approximately twenty stakeholders- most of whom held frequency licences under the Post and Telegraph Act for the provision of Internet services. Other stakeholders comprised of individuals and firms who had submitted applications for frequency authorizations for other services which had not been processed on October 5, 2020.

The Agency noted that the team conducted a highly interactive and productive session with the stakeholders, who were guided through aspects of the application process and given the opportunity to present their questions and concerns to the GTA.

Lastly, the Agency stated that subsequent engagements would take the form of both virtual and in-person formats with a team from the GTA who will be visiting the various administrative regions. These outreaches would be subject to strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.