Guyana participates in Inter-Parliamentary Union 206th Governing Council

Kaieteur News – The Parliament of Guyana is participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), 206th session of the Governing Council. The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments, and on Sunday last, it commenced hosting its 206th session of the Governing Council. The session is being held virtually and is expected to conclude today.

According to a press release, 145 Members of Parliaments and 412 Governing Council Members are participating.

The Parliament of Guyana is being represented, by Manzoor Nadir, MP, Speaker of the National Assembly; Mohabir Nandlall, MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; and Hon. Dawn Hastings-Williams, MP. The observers from the Parliament of Guyana are Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Hermina Gilgeours and Parliamentary Executive Officer, Carlleta Charles.

Duarte Pacheco of the Parliament of Portugal was elected as the new President of the IPU and Speaker Nadir was nominated as a member to serve on the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development and will serve on the Preparatory Committee for the Fifth World Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers that is to be held in Vienna, Austria, in 2021, representing the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC) Geopolitical Group of the IPU.

Pacheco approved spending for 2019 and passed the IPU budget for 2021. A number of reports on the work of the IPU are expected to be shared during the session.

The objectives of the IPU is to promote democratic governance, institutions and values; to work with Parliaments and Parliamentarians; to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people; and to work for peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality, youth empowerment and sustainable development through political dialogue, cooperation and parliamentary action.