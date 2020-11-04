COVID mis-information

Dear Editor,

The Coronavirus is undoubtedly on the minds of all Guyanese and it’s very worrying.

Recently, the Government said that no COVID-19 case came from the airport since its re-opening to commercial flights. This can be very misleading because of a number of factors.

One is that persons can pick up the virus after the PCR pre-flight tests or during travel to Guyana, either at the origin airport or during the flight.

Secondly, there is no way the Government can monitor the arrivals after the passengers left the airport for their homes.

The Government simply does not have the resources to do that. Without a doubt, there will be cases where travellers will bring the Coronavirus.

Two Guyanese travelled to Trinidad and Barbados respectively and they took the virus to those two islands. With millions of cases in the United States, what can stop the virus from infecting travellers bound to Guyana? If a person gets infected hours before the PCR test, there is no way the result will show the recent infection.

The person can become infected after the PCR test and the infection does not show up because the virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

Two of the most worrying pathways for the virus situation in the country now are the opening of the airports while the second wave is happening in the North because of winter and the opening of schools.

We are bound to have outbreaks especially in this Region Four where the vast majority of our population lives.

B. John