Cops hunt man who allegedly killed drinking buddy

Kaieteur News- Police are now looking for man who allegedly murdered his drinking buddy and friend at Meten-Meer-Zorg, Ocean Garden, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The victim, Keron Williams, a seaman also of Meten-Meer-Zorg, was discovered on Sunday a little after 17:00 hrs. by friends, bleeding on the ground from wounds to his left shoulder.

He was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving treatment. Williams’ aunt, Susan, told Kaieteur News that the doctors did all they could to save his life, “but he was bleeding too much and lost a lot of blood.”

A Police Report later identified the prime suspect as “Grasie” a friend and drinking buddy of Williams. It was stated that Grasie was seen drinking with Williams just minutes before he was found bleeding. According to information received by this media house, there might two other persons who might have witnessed Williams being stabbed. Those two individuals have been identified as friends of both the suspect and Williams. They, Kaieteur News was told, have been dodging detectives since the incident occurred.

The police had detailed in its release, that several persons were questioned but no useful information was obtained. Nevertheless, Kaieteur News was told that an argument had allegedly erupted between Grasie and Williams while they were drinking with the two friends.

Things turned ugly after Williams reportedly tossed a bicycle at Grasie. Williams, sources said attempted to follow-up with a punch but Grasie reacted quickly by pulling out a knife and stabbed him to his left side chest in the vicinity close to his shoulder. The friends ran away while Grasie too escaped. The suspect was last seen receiving a drop on a motorcycle along the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, mere minutes after Williams was found deserted and wounded.

Williams’ aunt said that he had been out at sea for four days and had only returned on Sunday, while his uncle had told her that he came in at around 12:00 hrs. put down his bag and left. Susan recounted that later that afternoon, while relaxing at home, that an individual came running towards their house shouting, “Keron get stab, Keron just get stab, like he na gon mek it.”

Before she arrived at the scene, he had already been taken away to the hospital.

Susan recalled standing at his bedside in the hospital and holding onto his hands. “He was still conscious, but he was groaning in pain and could not speak,” she said. The woman remembered asking her nephew to relate to her “What really happen?” “As he held my hands he just ‘hmmm, hmmm’ and shook his head as the sheet became drenched with blood,” recounted his aunt.

Susan told this newspaper that as the doctors continued their battle to save his life, she hurried home to pick up some clothes for him, but, before she returned he had passed away. Cops have been trying to locate the suspect but he has since gone into hiding.