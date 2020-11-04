Kaieteur News – We place something simple before you, our fellow citizens. If Vice President Jagdeo owns a piece of mining land and doesn’t have the money, the experience and expertise to mine the land for gold, do you think that he will make an agreement with someone who has no cash, no experience, no expertise in the gold business to enter onto his mining concession? Certainly not!
Well citizens that is what is taking place before our eyes in relation to the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks! Donald Ramotar and Robert Persaud handed out both oil blocks, virtually for free, to Dookie and four others who had no cash, no expertise and no experience in oil production. These blocks are worth billions of US dollars. Then they authorized them to sell the blocks and keep the cash.
Citizens, this is what is taking place with your oil wealth. Where are your voices?
Billions for free?
Nov 04, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
