Bandits beat, rob pensioner of his cash and foodstuff

Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a wood on Saturday attacked and beat a pensioner before robbing him of cash and his rations.
Currently recovering from injuries sustained to his hands and thighs is Thomas DeSouza, 66. DeSouza was robbed at around 22:00 hrs. at a ball field located at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Region One, North West District.
According to a police report, the man was heading home with his 18-year-old son when the robbers approached him. Investigators reported that they were walking through the ball field when one of the bandits, identified by the men as Sherwin George, allegedly approached them with a wood in his hand.
George allegedly told the pensioner’s son to run. The teen obeyed and ran away. The bandit then proceeded to beat DeSouza with the wood while his accomplice joined him in searching their victim’s pockets. They stole $8000 cash and snatched his bag which contained $15,000 worth in dry goods.
The man’s son who had run away, notified several persons in the area who returned with him to rescue his father. The bandits, however, escaped and DeSouza was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Investigation into the incident continues.
