Latest update November 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits beat, rob pensioner of his cash and foodstuff

Nov 04, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a wood on Saturday attacked and beat a pensioner before robbing him of cash and his rations.
Currently recovering from injuries sustained to his hands and thighs is Thomas DeSouza, 66. DeSouza was robbed at around 22:00 hrs. at a ball field located at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Region One, North West District.
According to a police report, the man was heading home with his 18-year-old son when the robbers approached him. Investigators reported that they were walking through the ball field when one of the bandits, identified by the men as Sherwin George, allegedly approached them with a wood in his hand.
George allegedly told the pensioner’s son to run. The teen obeyed and ran away. The bandit then proceeded to beat DeSouza with the wood while his accomplice joined him in searching their victim’s pockets. They stole $8000 cash and snatched his bag which contained $15,000 worth in dry goods.
The man’s son who had run away, notified several persons in the area who returned with him to rescue his father. The bandits, however, escaped and DeSouza was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Investigation into the incident continues.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Matarkai Sports Committee AGM set for November 15

Nov 04, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Annual General Meeting and elections of office bearers of the Matarkai Sports Committee will be held on November 15 at Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One at 13:00hrs....
Read More
West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

Nov 03, 2020

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational...

Nov 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]