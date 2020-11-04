All is not well at Moruca

Dear Editor,

Since the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana, Region One became the main source of concern to everyone due to the rapid spread and deaths there.

As a result, certain villages in that Region were the first to go under lockdown. Eventually, the infection rate reduced, but, they were still being monitored after everyone considered there the ‘Hotspot’ for the COVID-19.

Recently, I was contracted to journey to Moruca to conduct some tests, and whilst there was a reluctance to send me there, because of the urgency of the job, I decided to take the chance and go.

Approximately five hours travelling via minibus, speed boat, taxi and speed boat again, I reached Moruca, with my phone filled with pictures and videos of the beautiful sights I enjoyed along the journey.

Guyana is indeed a beautiful place with breathtaking scenery, which I admired whilst travelling and I wasn’t the least bit disappointed when I reach Moruca. I spent a few minutes admiring the savannah, the river and the wide spread vegetation around.

Leaving the stelling, I observed that no one was there to test our temperature, and I asked the guide why not, and was informed that they had before, but he didn’t know what became of it. Due to the pandemic, Moruca is one of the most watched areas in Guyana. I was worried after seeing no tests conducted and the residents walking around without face masks.

Travelling from Berbice to Charity, at all the ports of entry, there are officials available, conducting temperature tests, while at Moruca’s main port of entry, there’s none.

For the next five days, I travelled daily, passing villages and eventually stopping in Kumaka, Parakese, Cal Water, Rincon, Waramuri and Koko.

Print and electronic media is missing greatly there, and because of that, I’m assuming not everyone is fully aware of the dangers lurking, thus, steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

I must admit that on my third day there, I observed a police sergeant and three constables walking around the market area and sharing out masks.

On questioning, the sergeant informed me that it is their own initiative to walk around and share the face masks, instead of arresting people for not wearing one. I applauded them for that bold move.

Editor, since the PPP/C took back control of governance in Guyana, the President and his Cabinet Members could be seen journeying to various places in Guyana, meeting people, listening/seeing issues effecting them and exposing faults of the previous administration, but to date, I haven’t seen anyone visiting Moruca and I am wondering why they haven’t as yet and if they have intentions to, knowing that the area is considered a ‘Hotspot’ for the COVID-19.

After speaking to many, I’ve learnt that since the discovery of the COVID-19 in that area, nothing much have been done to assist the residents there and my only assumption is that because they are not getting proper media coverage, Government is not giving the area their full attention.

What is sickening to know is that on my first day there, someone died of the COVID-19, and at the time of my departure, two more relatives had died.

They all were living in close proximity of each other and no one considered going and quarantine the area or conduct tests to see how many more were infected.

Instead, they are left alone to roam freely and recently, I learnt that another relative died due to the same reason.

Finally Editor, after the deaths, I learnt that the bodies are stored in a non-functioning mortuary, and once someone died and have to be stored there, the family/relatives have to purchase ice from around to put on the body until burial.

It’s hurtful to know that the mortuary stopped working before Donald Ramotar demitted office and during the four years of the APNU+AFC, no attempt was being made to rectify that situation.

Some four month after a new government, the situation still remains the same. Added to that, some 10 months now, staffers from the hospital have not been paid, and only recently a few were given a one or two month salary. Even contractual workers there are facing the same dilemma. Moruca has been heavily hit, financially, since COVID-19 surfaced there, and it’s heartbreaking to hear what the people are enduring there presently.

Sadly, all is not well in Moruca, and I will be penning more.

Sahadeo Bates