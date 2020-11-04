75,000 locally sewn masks delivered to Human Services Ministry – 72 persons employed

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday received over 75,000 facemasks, which represents the first batch sewn by individuals who were hired under the Ministry’s Garment and Accessories Cottage Initiative to supply masks to various entities, including schools.

The initiative was piloted by Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the subject Minister on October 19, 2020 to create job opportunities for vulnerable groups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now two weeks after, 72 persons are employed. The next step is training.

Minister Persaud revealed that a four-week training programme has been drafted for the individuals and will commence the third week of November. Areas to be covered include Introduction to Business Literacy; Microenterprise; Entrepreneurism; Conflict Resolution and Social Issues. Since her appointment to the ministerial post, Persaud has declared her intention to establish cottage led initiatives to benefit vulnerable groups.

She underscored that the facemasks is “just one of many projects that will target vulnerable groups.”

One of the persons who delivered masks yesterday was Kamlawattie Rampersaud of Cornelia Ida. She disclosed that she and three other women worked together to sew 500 masks within seven days. She is therefore encouraging women to take advantage of the Ministry’s project —“it was fun… we bonded, doing something we liked and are getting paid for it.”