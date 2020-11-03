Woman, 74, among two more dead from COVID-19

Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two more persons are dead from COVID-19 with Regions One and Four again in the mix.
The latest fatalities are a 74-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 57-year-man from Region One (Barima-Waini). These persons died while receiving care while at hospitals, it was announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
The Ministry of Health also said it recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,238.
A Ministry source confirmed that 25 of the new cases were recorded in Region Four while one new case was recorded in Region Three. Regions Five and Six had two new cases each.
The dashboard also shows nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital; 66 in institutional isolation; 771 in approved home isolation and 23 in institutional quarantine.
Further, it was stated that to date, 128 deaths and 3,264 recoveries have been recorded.
In addition to that, 20,067 persons have been tested to date, with 15,829 persons negative.

 

