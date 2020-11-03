West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground.

West Meten-Meer-Zorg U21 opted to bat and posted a challenging 236 for 9. They were off to a bad start losing three wickets with only five runs on the board, however Riaz Khan and captain Derick Foo repaired the early damage with a stand of 50. Foo clobbered three fours and seven sixes before he was caught on the boundary off Jeffrey Blair for a classy 68, while Khan struck two fours and six sixes in a fine 53. Kevin Latchoo supported with 37 including two fours and a similar number of sixes. Blair bagged 5 for 36 from seven overs.

Georgetown New Uprising under-21 scored 164 all out in 24.3 overs in reply. Left-handed opener Ushardevo Balgobin top scored with an even half century which contained two fours and six sixes, while Sunil Joshua made 33 with three sixes and Kristoff Shepherd 18.

Bowling for West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club U21, Manoj Dasrat bagged 5 for 35 from 6.3 overs and Ricardo Panaram 2 for 31.