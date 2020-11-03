Two appear in court for failure to wear their masks

Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons yesterday appeared at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate Court, Region One, for failure to wear their masks.
One of the defendants, Eustace Smith, was fined $5,000 while Justin James is expected to return to court today.
Smith and James had their charges read to them via Zoom by Magistrate Delon Bess.
The $5,000 fine for not wearing a mask was first instituted for market vendors in May by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (MCC).
On record, over 90 vendors were charged and fined for the offence.
