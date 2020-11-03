Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

By Sean Devers

Former National Hockey player 43-year-old Dwayne Scott was elected as the new President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) when that body held its Biannual General Meeting and elections last Saturday at the National Aquatic Centre in Lilliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara.

President of GASA, Brian Goodridge, did not seek re-election and the new Executive members will take over the reigns’ from January 1, 2021 and will be in charge for two years.

They will be working on transition over the next two months.

During his Hockey playing days, Scott was known for his air-tight defence, but he could be equally effective in offence as he is a true master of the counterattack, earning himself the top-scorer accolade at the 2009 GT&T National Indoor Championships.

As an Administrator in the Sport of swimming, Scott has several years of experience in swimming and says his main objective as GASA boss is to take the sport to new heights under his tenure.

“My main goal is to build the sport from the grassroots level up, which would result in better overall administrative functioning and an improvement of the images of the clubs,” revealed Scott, who made his senior outdoor hockey debut at the Caribbean Cup in 2007.

Scott, who played volleyball and football competitively, said he wants to expand swimming locally.

“I want to expand the sport beyond the City and Linden, foster better working relationships with the Government and other stakeholders and improve conditions at the Aquatic Centre,” Scotts added.

He also indicated that he is hoping to get clubs outside of Georgetown to have the same type of facilities as those in the City.

“We will look to have a home for the Linden Club since currently they do not have a facility to train,” noted the Vice-President of the Sea Otters Swim club.

Elke Rodrigues and Randolph De Santos were elected as vice-presidents for administration and technical management respectively.

Yelema Phillips was elected as secretary and Valmakki Singh as treasurer. There were no nominations for assistant secretary/treasurer.