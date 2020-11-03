No positive COVID-19 cases from airport reopening

– A result of stringent regulations says Health Minister

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – Since the recent re-opening of the airports, Guyana has received over 2,000 incoming passengers with no positive cases recorded.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News yesterday.

The Minister stated that it was very unlikely for positive cases to be recorded since the government has enforced stringent regulations at the airport, minimizing the risk of infected persons coming into the country.

These measures, he stated, include passengers producing a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result in their country of origin before being allowed to fly to Guyana.He explained that incoming passengers are required to show a negative test result at least seven days before their flight. However, if a person’s test results exceed 72 hours, then they will be required to take another test once they arrive in Guyana.

That second test will provide early detection of the virus in case persons travelling became exposed to the virus in their last days coming down to their flight.

The Minister had also told Kaieteur News that adequate facilities are available to isolate persons if they are found COVID-19 positive upon taking their second test in Guyana.

Concerns were previously raised whether the Health Ministry had the capacity to offer institutional isolation since the airports were opening and there was a possibility of a rise in case numbers.

In response, a Ministry spokesman had told this publication that there will be no need for additional institutional isolation provision, assuring that there is currently sufficient management of isolation spaces and as previously mentioned there are efficient measures to monitor all incoming passengers.

The spokesman further added that if the Ministry notices a trend in incoming COVID-19 cases, proper accommodations will be made available to address the situation. It was stated that institutional isolation for COVID-19 positive incoming passengers can be offered at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital, also known as the Ocean View COVID-19 Hospital.

Figures released to this publication by the Ministry of Health showed that 2,797 persons in total came into the country as of Sunday, November 1. From that total 2,563 were incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and 234 were incoming passengers at the Ogle International Airport.

It was also noted that Guyana has seen a general decrease in positive cases in the past week.