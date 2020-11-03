Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No positive COVID-19 cases from airport reopening

Nov 03, 2020 News

– A result of stringent regulations says Health Minister

By Sueann Wickham

Warning signs at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Kaieteur News – Since the recent re-opening of the airports, Guyana has received over 2,000 incoming passengers with no positive cases recorded.
This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News yesterday.
The Minister stated that it was very unlikely for positive cases to be recorded since the government has enforced stringent regulations at the airport, minimizing the risk of infected persons coming into the country.
These measures, he stated, include passengers producing a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result in their country of origin before being allowed to fly to Guyana.He explained that incoming passengers are required to show a negative test result at least seven days before their flight. However, if a person’s test results exceed 72 hours, then they will be required to take another test once they arrive in Guyana.
That second test will provide early detection of the virus in case persons travelling became exposed to the virus in their last days coming down to their flight.
The Minister had also told Kaieteur News that adequate facilities are available to isolate persons if they are found COVID-19 positive upon taking their second test in Guyana.
Concerns were previously raised whether the Health Ministry had the capacity to offer institutional isolation since the airports were opening and there was a possibility of a rise in case numbers.
In response, a Ministry spokesman had told this publication that there will be no need for additional institutional isolation provision, assuring that there is currently sufficient management of isolation spaces and as previously mentioned there are efficient measures to monitor all incoming passengers.
The spokesman further added that if the Ministry notices a trend in incoming COVID-19 cases, proper accommodations will be made available to address the situation. It was stated that institutional isolation for COVID-19 positive incoming passengers can be offered at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital, also known as the Ocean View COVID-19 Hospital.
Figures released to this publication by the Ministry of Health showed that 2,797 persons in total came into the country as of Sunday, November 1. From that total 2,563 were incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and 234 were incoming passengers at the Ogle International Airport.
It was also noted that Guyana has seen a general decrease in positive cases in the past week.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground. West...
Read More
Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

Nov 03, 2020

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational...

Nov 02, 2020

GABA in talks to resume play

GABA in talks to resume play

Nov 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Rice is not always nice

    Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has developed a new variety of rice which can potentially... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]