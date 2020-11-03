Matter dismissed against cricketer charged for assaulting cop

Kaieteur News – The matter against Guyanese cricketer, Christopher Barnwell, who was charged for allegedly assaulting a police rank, was on Friday dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Barnwell, of Lot 8th Albert Street, Georgetown, was charged in August 2019.

He had denied the charge which stated that on March 23, 2019, at Thomas Lands, Georgetown; he assaulted Trevor Benn so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

On Friday, Magistrate Rondell Weever, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, ruled that there is insufficient evidence against Barnwell and the matter was dismissed.

Barnwell was being represented by attorney-at-law Savannah Barnwell.

According to reports, on the day in question, there was a friendly cricket match between the police force and another team, when an argument ensued between Barnwell and Benn.

As a result, Barnwell allegedly pushed Benn to the ground injuring him . The matter was later reported and Barnwell was charged for the allegation.