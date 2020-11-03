Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies after motorcycle topples at Litle Diamond

Nov 03, 2020 News

Dead: Joshua Persaud

Kaieteur News – A night out with friends came to an abrupt end for a 24-year- old man who died yesterday following a motorcycle accident along the Little Diamond public road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Dead is Joshua Persaud of Diamond Housing Scheme.
According to a police report, the fatal accident took place just around midnight.
Investigators detailed that Persaud was a rider of the bike and was heading north along the western carriageway with a pillion rider identified as Devendra Partab.
Investigators stated that he was riding at a fast rate but lost control and toppled on the roadway.
Family members, however, stated that this was not true. They claimed that Persaud was not the rider. That evening, Persaud and his sister had gone out with friends to lime. While leaving Boat House bar, she recalled Persaud joining the motorcycle as the pillion rider.
The boys were heading to another bar along with other friends on a motorcycle.
Persaud’s sister, however, headed for home while the boys sped off.
Not long after, she received a phone call that her brother had crashed.
Family members also found it strange that a party of policemen had to take the boys to hospital since they left in company of two others.
Moreover, they said the bike on which Persaud lost his life was found hidden and not at the crash site.
They also added that Persaud does not know how to operate a motorcycle and would not dare to ride one.
Persaud leaves to mourn his parents, wife and three young children.

Both Persaud and Partab fell onto the roadway and received injuries to their head and body.
The men were picked up in an unconscious state by a party of police man and rushed to the Georgetown public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Persaud was pronounced dead while Partab was admitted in a critical condition.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground. West...
Read More
Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

Nov 03, 2020

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational...

Nov 02, 2020

GABA in talks to resume play

GABA in talks to resume play

Nov 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Rice is not always nice

    Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has developed a new variety of rice which can potentially... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]