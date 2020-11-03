Man dies after motorcycle topples at Litle Diamond

Kaieteur News – A night out with friends came to an abrupt end for a 24-year- old man who died yesterday following a motorcycle accident along the Little Diamond public road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Joshua Persaud of Diamond Housing Scheme.

According to a police report, the fatal accident took place just around midnight.

Investigators detailed that Persaud was a rider of the bike and was heading north along the western carriageway with a pillion rider identified as Devendra Partab.

Investigators stated that he was riding at a fast rate but lost control and toppled on the roadway.

Family members, however, stated that this was not true. They claimed that Persaud was not the rider. That evening, Persaud and his sister had gone out with friends to lime. While leaving Boat House bar, she recalled Persaud joining the motorcycle as the pillion rider.

The boys were heading to another bar along with other friends on a motorcycle.

Persaud’s sister, however, headed for home while the boys sped off.

Not long after, she received a phone call that her brother had crashed.

Family members also found it strange that a party of policemen had to take the boys to hospital since they left in company of two others.

Moreover, they said the bike on which Persaud lost his life was found hidden and not at the crash site.

They also added that Persaud does not know how to operate a motorcycle and would not dare to ride one.

Persaud leaves to mourn his parents, wife and three young children.

Both Persaud and Partab fell onto the roadway and received injuries to their head and body.

The men were picked up in an unconscious state by a party of police man and rushed to the Georgetown public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Persaud was pronounced dead while Partab was admitted in a critical condition.