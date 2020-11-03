Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Hon Dr. Frank Anthony, has said while COVID-19 cases in Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One) are stabilising, officials have noticed spikes in neighbouring communities.
During Monday’s COVID-19 Update, Minister Anthony reiterated that medical teams were already on the ground to assist the local staff to curb the current situation.
“We have set up medical teams there, so that in case anybody deteriorates from maybe the mild form of COVID-19 to the more severe form, we will be able to detect this and take the appropriate action.”
Minister Anthony gave assurances that the teams were ready to tackle emergencies.
“Certainly, we can send additional health personnel from Georgetown if that is required, but at this point that is not required and the team in region has been able to provide adequate coverage,” he said.
As of November 1, Kwebanna had 62 active cases. That number had stayed at 61 for several days.
Minister Anthony said that figure should decrease in a week’s time. Testing is still being done and, based on reports, persons have been showing positive signs of recovery.
Nov 03, 2020West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground. West...
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020
Nov 02, 2020
Nov 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – Guyanese middle class in and out of Guyana, instinctively send their letters to the Stabroek News (SN).... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has developed a new variety of rice which can potentially... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the general assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]