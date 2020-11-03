Latest update November 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kwebanna COVID-19 cases stabilising – teams addressing spikes in nearby areas

Nov 03, 2020 News

The Kwebanna numbers are stabilizing, authorities say.

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Hon Dr. Frank Anthony, has said while COVID-19 cases in Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One) are stabilising, officials have noticed spikes in neighbouring communities.
During Monday’s COVID-19 Update, Minister Anthony reiterated that medical teams were already on the ground to assist the local staff to curb the current situation.
“We have set up medical teams there, so that in case anybody deteriorates from maybe the mild form of COVID-19 to the more severe form, we will be able to detect this and take the appropriate action.”
Minister Anthony gave assurances that the teams were ready to tackle emergencies.
“Certainly, we can send additional health personnel from Georgetown if that is required, but at this point that is not required and the team in region has been able to provide adequate coverage,” he said.
As of November 1, Kwebanna had 62 active cases. That number had stayed at 61 for several days.
Minister Anthony said that figure should decrease in a week’s time. Testing is still being done and, based on reports, persons have been showing positive signs of recovery.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

West MMZ CC U21 overcome GT Uprising by 71 runs

Nov 03, 2020

West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club under-21 side beat city side Georgetown Uprising by 71 runs when the teams collided in a 35 overs fixture on Sunday last at West Meten-Meer-Zorg centre ground. West...
Read More
Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not seek re-election

Scott is new GASA President As Goodridge did not...

Nov 03, 2020

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines from FIBA

GABF receives revised return to play guidelines...

Nov 03, 2020

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

A Tribute by Errol Caetano to George Braithwaite

Nov 03, 2020

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational...

Nov 02, 2020

GABA in talks to resume play

GABA in talks to resume play

Nov 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Rice is not always nice

    Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has developed a new variety of rice which can potentially... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]