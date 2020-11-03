Investors interested in Orealla bauxite deposits- Minister Bharrat

Kaieteur News – The village of Orealla, located along the East Corentyne approximately 33 miles south of Crabwood Creek and 11 miles north of Epira, could very well see a major development.

Yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, during a visit to the area, admitted that while logging was categorized as one of the major economic activities in the country, there is an interest to develop the Taracury bauxite deposit in the village.

The bauxite deposit is one of the largest remaining in the country. The Minister told villagers that based on studies that were done, the information garnered from those studies have revealed that the bauxite “is of a very high quality” and such “the interest is there from investors to come and do mining in this area”.

Meanwhile, the Minister also revealed that investors are eager and willing to set up an aluminum plant “because for too long we have been exporting raw materials and not value-added products.” Adding to the plans for further development of the small indigenous community, it was also disclosed that the government is set to develop the road from Kwakwani to Orealla and will start early next year.

Such a development will see easier access when transporting produce for sale. Villagers were also told that the President of Brazil will be visiting Guyana soon.

Bharrat stressed that adding value to products is a priority for their government and under their stewardship, the “future looks bright for Guyana…the next five years there will be a transformation”.

Touching a bit on the oil and gas sector the Minister highlighted that while many persons are interested in knowing how exactly they will be benefitting from the lucrative sector, they may not be directly involved in it “but will benefit from the proceeds from oil and gas. The resources of this country belongs to all of us here and I am happy to declare we have $148M US in the NRF that is untouched.”

The village of Siparuta was also visited and similar sentiments were echoed during a meeting with villagers there.

Also on the trip was the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and regional officials, Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain, and Regional Executive Officer, Narendra Persaud.