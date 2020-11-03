GuyOil’s new chief, Trevor Bassoo, vows to stabilize, reduce fuel prices

Kaieteur News – The former General Manager of the state-owned Guyana National Printers Limited (GNPL) has been named as new chief of the Guyana Oil Company Company Limited (GuyOil).

The new GM, Trevor Bassoo, in charge of a string of service stations across the country, is aiming to stabilize and bring down fuel prices.

According to a statement of GuyOil, Bassoo is the holder of a BSc. in Computer Science from the University of Guyana, a CAT accounting qualification from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a PhgC. in Business Administration from the University of Leicester, and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.

“Mr. Bassoo is also currently wrapping up his CMPA at the University of Guyana. In addition to his qualifications across a wide array of professional areas, Mr. Bassoo brings 20 years of combined private and public sector management experience.”

GuyOil disclosed that after being interviewed and selected by the Board of Directors, Bassoo joined the state-owned company on Monday, October 19th, 2020 and has since been reviewing the operations while interacting with staff with a view to understanding the situation.

“Acknowledging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of Guyanese, the new General Manager stated that the company’s immediate objective is to bring relief to the people by way of reducing and stabilizing the fuel price. Mr. Bassoo further noted that as the country’s largest supplier of petroleum products, under his leadership, GUYOIL plans to expand its operations across the country reaching the people and businesses in the remote areas.”

GuyOil said the company will continue to work to improve the product quality; health, safety and environment; customer service and branding.

“The Board of Directors, Management and staff have committed to giving Mr. Bassoo their full cooperation as he leads the company to fulfill its vision of being the leading petroleum products company – delivering premium value to all stakeholders.”