Bandit accused of robbing female cops at NIS of gun, personal belongings, granted bail

Kaieteur News – A bandit who was able to relieve three policewomen who were working at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) at Corriverton, Region Six, of their personal belongings and a firearm, has been charged and granted bail.

He is before the court on two charges of robbery and two of simple larceny.

Simeon Lynch called ‘Burn Hand’, 26; a farmer of Lot 39 Hazel Street, Springlands, Corriverton, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore in the Springlands Magistrate Court yesterday.

He is accused of, October 28th, at No78th Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice, robbing Shibike Calder of one Samsung A20 cellphone and $45,000 cash.

He is also charged with robbing Annette McKenzie of one .38 Taurus revolver with five live .38 rounds.

The simple larceny charges were committed on Pamela Trotman of one Samsung J3 Prime cellphone and Annette McKenzie of one haversack and $30,000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $70,000 bail each on the two robbery charge, and $30,000 bail on the simple larceny charges.

The gun was found the following day in a nearby plot. When he was arrested, he had one of the stolen cell phones in his possession.