University student aims for continental vision in custom printing

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – Recently a local custom printing business named Conred South America has been making its mark in the custom printing arena in Guyana, enabling many people to channel their creativity into their apparel. Its pioneer, La Phonso Austin is a 20-year-old Civil Engineering student at the University of Guyana who has always had a passion for art and designing.

Since his early days at the St. Roses High School, the young entrepreneur has been eager about designing and believed it was a skill he could later put to use one way or the other. In describing his goal for his business, Austin stated that he would like to develop a continental brand, providing persons with mass custom printing.

Austin expressed that he has always had a passion for designing, building and artistry- a passion that led to him taking up a career in construction after completing his CSEC examinations. After his high school days, he moved to the Government Technical Institute where he completed his Diploma in Civil Engineering. After finishing his diploma he then went on to the University of Guyana, where he is currently pursuing a Bachelor in Science in Civil Engineering, but still holding on to his admiration for designing, he was motivated to start his business.

Austin stated that creating his businesses not only enabled him to make a first step in being successful, but he was also paving the way to be successful at something he loves. Conred South America was officially launched in September this year, with the sole purpose of providing customers with their own unique pieces- pieces that reflected whatever they desired. His product line includes design printed and painted t-shirts/jerseys, shirts, hats and masks.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many could be seen rocking their custom masks from Conred, which has been one of the most popular products of the business. Since COVID-19 requires persons to wear a mask everywhere they go, Austin thought it would be wise to produce masks that reflected his customer’s ideas, enabling them to be safe yet fashionable. With the presence of the virus, the young entrepreneur also had to carefully craft plans to efficiently deliver the best products and customer service while keeping customer safety in mind. These measures included the thorough handling of products among other things.

In terms of the public’s response, Austin stated that upon commencing his business he has received nothing but positive feedback from early customers and even new customers are nothing less than pleased when they make a purchase.

The young entrepreneur said, “The formula to a successful business begins with faith in the product or service being provided and also being able to market it in a fashion that is acceptable to the clients. In addition to that, a lot more can be done to promote businesses like mine in Guyana, which includes having more efficient marketing techniques and displays of the products or services being offered in a suitable standard.”

In becoming the leading supplier of custom designs in Guyana, he would also like to see his range in design being expanded so his company is not only limited to clothing designs but personal items which may include bottles, folders, etc. Austin is one of the many young entrepreneurs that have taken the risky leap of starting a business amid a pandemic, still focused on his goals despite obstacles that may arise. All of his products are marketed on Facebook and Instagram via the @conredsouthamerica handle.