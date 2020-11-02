Stolen motorcycle found at home of ‘Rice’ and wife 

Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2020 News
– police hunt ‘Two Feet’ and ‘Buckman’
Kaieteur News – The police have taken a 53-year-old man and his 48-years-old wife into custody after they found a stolen motorcycle in their possession at their Lot 716 No 76 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice home.
In custody are Suresh Chand Latchman called ‘Rice’, unemployed and Nafiza Halima Lackhan a domestic worker. According to information, police acting on information with regards to a stolen motorcycle, went to the home of the couple and upon conducting a search found one black 110 Shineray Motorcycle with the registration number missing in their yard.
The bike was reported stolen between the 20th and 21st October 2020 from a resident at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.
Upon being questioned they told investigators that about two weeks ago one ‘Two Feet’ brought the motorcycle for Nafiza’s 18- -year-old son Shameed Shamshuddeen, called ‘Buckman’, to keep. They told investigators that Shameed, who is a fisherman, has since gone to sea.
