Stolen motorcycle found at home of ‘Rice’ and wife 

Nov 02, 2020 News

– police hunt ‘Two Feet’ and ‘Buckman’

Kaieteur News – The police have taken a 53-year-old man and his 48-years-old wife into custody after they found a stolen motorcycle in their possession at their Lot 716 No 76 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice home.

Arrested, Suresh Chand Latchman.

In custody are Suresh Chand Latchman called ‘Rice’, unemployed and Nafiza Halima Lackhan a domestic worker. According to information, police acting on information with regards to a stolen motorcycle, went to the home of the couple and upon conducting a search found one black 110 Shineray Motorcycle with the registration number missing in their yard.
The bike was reported stolen between the 20th and 21st October 2020 from a resident at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.
Upon being questioned they told investigators that about two weeks ago one ‘Two Feet’ brought the motorcycle for Nafiza’s 18- -year-old son Shameed Shamshuddeen, called ‘Buckman’, to keep. They told investigators that Shameed, who is a fisherman, has since gone to sea.

The stolen motorcycle.

