School reopening next week

De Ministry of Education decide dem opening school for Grades 10, 11 and 12 from next week. Dem boys know this as Form 5, Lower Six and Upper Six.

When dem boys hear about school reopening dem boys had to ask which world de Minister of Education living in.

Some of dem students nah even get accept as yet in new school fuh Lower 6, much less fuh go and mek uniform fuh go to school next week. But is so when yuh rushing fuh do something and nah thinking it through.

Dem boys read about blackboard getting nail up all over dem communities. Dem boys wan know is what de Ministry of Education doing with blackboard and chalk. De new normal is nat about blackboard and chalk. De world moving away from that sort of teaching. But dat is another example of the backward thinking wah tekkin’ place.

Dem boys know that de quickest way fuh infection spread in a country is fuh let it get in the school system. Never mind is only three grades going to school from next week. Once de virus get in de school, half de country gat get infected and thousands gan die. Dem nah gan gat enough blackboard fuh write out de name of all dem wah gan dead.

Dem boys seh Aunty Priya going all over de country sharing out worksheet. Dem worksheet thinner dan dem wafer biscuit wah does sell in dem shop. Dem children gun done wuk out that in one hour time. But that is a big thing fuh Aunty Priya.

Dem boys hoping that by the time the confusion done in the Ministry of Education dat de coronavirus gan disappear because is sheer nonsense tekkin; place.

Talk half and find out if any of dem Minister children going to school next week.