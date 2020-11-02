Police recover gun stolen as three female cops robbed by lone bandit 

Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit got more than he bargained for when he reportedly walked into the National Insurance Scheme compound at Corriverton and stole a bag with a gun and some other valuables belonging to three female police constables.
According to information, Symeon Lynch called ‘Burn Hand’, 26, a farmer of Lot 39 Hazel Street, Springlands, Corriverton is accused of committing the acts on the 28th of October at No. 78 Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice.
He is accused of robbing Anett McKenzie of one .38 Taurus revolver with five Live .38 rounds, as well as robbery committed on Shibike Calder of one Samsung A20 cell phone and $45,000.
He is also accused of two counts of simple larceny committed on Pamela Trotman of one Samsung J3 Prime cellphone and Anett McKenzie of one haversack and $30,000.
The firearm was found nearby not too long after the incident in a flower pot. The police acting on information nabbed the bandit the following day.
When he was arrested he had one of the stolen cell phones in his possession. He is in custody as investigation continues and is expected to appear in court today.
