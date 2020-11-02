Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police recover gun stolen as three female cops robbed by lone bandit 

Nov 02, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A bandit got more than he bargained for when he reportedly walked into the National Insurance Scheme compound at Corriverton and stole a bag with a gun and some other valuables belonging to three female police constables.

Accused, Symeon Lynch

According to information, Symeon Lynch called ‘Burn Hand’, 26, a farmer of Lot 39 Hazel Street, Springlands, Corriverton is accused of committing the acts on the 28th of October at No. 78 Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice.
He is accused of robbing Anett McKenzie of one .38 Taurus revolver with five Live .38 rounds, as well as robbery committed on Shibike Calder of one Samsung A20 cell phone and $45,000.
He is also accused of two counts of simple larceny committed on Pamela Trotman of one Samsung J3 Prime cellphone and Anett McKenzie of one haversack and $30,000.
The firearm was found nearby not too long after the incident in a flower pot.  The police acting on information nabbed the bandit the following day.
When he was arrested he had one of the stolen cell phones in his possession. He is in custody as investigation continues and is expected to appear in court today.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

Nov 02, 2020

The outer pathway and parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence will be opened to the public for recreational use from today. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Culture, Youth...
Read More
GABA in talks to resume play

GABA in talks to resume play

Nov 02, 2020

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for...

Nov 01, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on formation of historic GFSC

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on...

Nov 01, 2020

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career on 5th anniversary of brain surgery

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career...

Nov 01, 2020

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George Braithwaite “The Chief”

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George...

Nov 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]