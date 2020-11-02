National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

The outer pathway and parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence will be opened to the public for recreational use from today. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. The facility will be opened everyday to the public for recreational/exercising purposes from 05:00hrs to 18:30hrs.

The Minister said that the Government of Guyana appreciates that the residents of the East Bank Demerara and southwest Georgetown area will have access to a public facility to exercise and play recreational sports in an environment which is both safe and within proximity. He added that the Government of Guyana also appreciates that physical activity and exercise can be an important avenue for maintaining mental health, supporting healthcare, and encouraging family activities especially as our country continues to navigate the vicissitudes of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with this appreciation that I am pleased to announce the decision of His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, to open the Guyana National Stadium for the purpose described above.

The public is hereby reminded that it is our national responsibility to care the national facility and to protect the health and safety of Guyanese at all times.”

The covid 19 pandemic has put a halt to all sporting activities, but having access to the stadium can help athletes maintain a decent fitness level.

Meanwhile, the long awaited return of sporting activities was approved by the Government, but it would be subjected to approval by the Ministry of Health.

This is expected to bring much needed satisfactions to sportsmen and sportswomen who have been restricted from playing their respective sports for several months.

“Sporting events are permitted subject to the approval of the Minister of Health and compliance with any guidelines that the Ministry of Health may issue and every person or organiser hosting an approved sporting event shall be responsible for ensuring that the measures under this Notice as well as any guidelines that the Ministry of Health may issue are complied with.”

Additionally gyms have also been given the green light to resume operations, but that will be done at half capacity and only by appointment.