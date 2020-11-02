Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man arrested for gun turned in by son

Nov 02, 2020 News

The gun turned in by the young man.

Police have arrested one person in connection with an illegal firearm that was found in the suspect’s garden by his young son. Reports are that at about 08:10hrs, a Corentyne, Berbice minor visited the #51 Police Station and handed over an unlicensed pistol to the police.
The child reported that he went to water his father’s garden and it was while he was there, his father came into the garden some 20 minutes later and was heard quarrelling. The minor told police that his father then took out a black bulky plastic bag from his right side pants waist and stuck it under some plants on the ground beside the garden’s inner fence and subsequently left to an unknown destination. He said after his father left, he went to check and found the pistol. He then took it to the station.
Sometime after, the police acting on information went to the home of the suspect. He was confronted about the allegation but he denied ownership of the gun. His house and yard was subsequently searched but no illegal items were found. He was then arrested and taken to the #51 Station where he was placed into custody pending an investigation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

National Stadium to be used for recreational activities from today

Nov 02, 2020

The outer pathway and parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence will be opened to the public for recreational use from today. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Culture, Youth...
Read More
GABA in talks to resume play

GABA in talks to resume play

Nov 02, 2020

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for...

Nov 01, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on formation of historic GFSC

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on...

Nov 01, 2020

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career on 5th anniversary of brain surgery

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career...

Nov 01, 2020

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George Braithwaite “The Chief”

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George...

Nov 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]