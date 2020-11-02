Man arrested for gun turned in by son

Police have arrested one person in connection with an illegal firearm that was found in the suspect’s garden by his young son. Reports are that at about 08:10hrs, a Corentyne, Berbice minor visited the #51 Police Station and handed over an unlicensed pistol to the police.

The child reported that he went to water his father’s garden and it was while he was there, his father came into the garden some 20 minutes later and was heard quarrelling. The minor told police that his father then took out a black bulky plastic bag from his right side pants waist and stuck it under some plants on the ground beside the garden’s inner fence and subsequently left to an unknown destination. He said after his father left, he went to check and found the pistol. He then took it to the station.

Sometime after, the police acting on information went to the home of the suspect. He was confronted about the allegation but he denied ownership of the gun. His house and yard was subsequently searched but no illegal items were found. He was then arrested and taken to the #51 Station where he was placed into custody pending an investigation.