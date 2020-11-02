Local Company providing Online Courses specific to the Energy, Oil and Gas Sector in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Green State Oil and Gas Services Inc., a locally registered owned company is seeking to offer online courses in a wide range of capacity building/training services in the field of oil and gas.

Founder and Managing Director, Eusi Evelyn said that the company has a wide range of courses and programmes specific to the oil and gas sector in Guyana. These include, NEBOSH, IOSH, OPITO, Marine certification in oil and gas.

Evelyn said that it is his company’s mission to contribute to the capacity building and career enhancement of the local workforce, though skills-building programs with about 95% of the courses are available online.

This, he says makes it convenient to anyone, since it can be done from anywhere, by anyone with a smartphone, tablet computer or any device that is connected to the internet.

Evelyn noted the online courses are best suited especially in this COVID 19, pandemic and the restriction for social gathering, as these can be done from the convenience of one’s home or any other place of comfort.

According to him, The Green State Oil and Gas Services Inc. has a clear vision of what we want to be “Leader in the Oil and Gas industry in Guyana.”

“That’s why we provide an unmatched range of services and internationally accredited and recognized courses in the most convenient environment both online and offline,” Mr Evelyn said adding, that “our progressive thinking and creative approach are what makes us stand out from the crowd. I am proud of the work we are doing, adhering to the highest standards in conducting business, with a perfect safety record, rigorous management and constant search for improvement of performance.”

Since its formation in 2018, the founder noted, all their courses are accredited and internationally recognized and demanded by leading oil companies in Guyana and internationally.

Apart from training, he said that the company offers a range of services such as Human Resource/staffing solution, Supply Chain Management, including procurement & logistics among others.

As Green State Oil and Gas Services Inc. celebrate its second anniversary, the company is offering discounts and incentives to individuals and companies who register for their course(s) beginning November 1, 2020.