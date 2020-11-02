GABA in talks to resume play

Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Nov 02, 2020

Basketball in Georgetown may return to play before the end of the year pending approval.

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) may be one of the first sport bodies to resume play following the latest Official Gazette with COVID-19 measures issued by the government which provisions for sports to recommence after a lengthy eight-month period.
The Official Gazette, which was issued Friday, noted that, “Sporting events are permitted subject to the approval of the Minister of Health and compliance with any guidelines that the Ministry of Health may issue and every person or organiser hosting an approved sporting event shall be responsible for ensuring that the measures under this Notice as well as any guidelines that the Ministry of Health may issue are complied with.”
To this end, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, head of the GABA; Jermaine Slater, has revealed that his association is working towards having some pickup games on the weekend where teams will be vying for trophies.
In addition, GABA will also be seeking approval for a highly anticipated club 3X3 tournament that they will propose to be bounced off in December.
Slater explained that a team from GABA is scheduled to have a meeting with the relevant authorities to receive the return to play protocols but he is optimistic that approval will be given.
GABA is yet to host any event for the year after the Andrew Ifill knockout that was schedule for March was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Some other associations are currently considering whether or not to take this opportunity to return to play, but the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has confirmed with Kaieteur Sport that they will not have any event for the rest of the year and will resume with the first event of the 2021 season, the Endurance Championship round 1 that is slated for January 24 at South Dakota. (Calvin Chapman)

