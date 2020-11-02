Extra pipelines for Payara well cost US$ billions more than Liza-2 – Hess executive VP

By Kemol King

Kaieteur News – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hess Corporation, John P. Rielly said that the reason the development cost for the Payara project is so much higher than the Liza Phase Two project, is that the design includes more flow line pipings to cater for the greater number of wells.

He made this statement during the company’s Q3 earnings call in response to a question from Paul Cheng, an analyst from Scotia Howard Weil, of the reason Payara ended up costing more than Liza-2, instead of less.

Both the Liza Two and Payara projects will utilise Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels capable of producing a maximum of 220,000 barrels per day, and which will each draw from wells estimated to hold 600 million barrels.

Yet, the projected development cost for Liza Two is US$6B, while the cost for Payara is US$9B.

As Rielly said, Payara will indeed have more wells than Liza-2. According to ExxonMobil, Liza-2 will have approximately 30 wells, including 15 oil producing wells, nine water injection wells and six gas injection wells. On the other hand, Payara is intended to have up to 41 wells, including 20 oil producing wells and 21 injection wells.

“Each development is unique,” Rielly told Cheng. “It does cost more and why – what happens is Payara has a greater number of distinct reservoirs and therefore also a greater areal extent.”

“So it was always, as we said, it was back in our December 2018 Investor Presentation, it was always going to have a higher cost than Liza Phase 2. So those costs now came exactly in with what we were expecting, just the areal extent in the reservoirs caused more wells to be there, some more flow lines to be there.”

Flow lines are pipe lines that connect the wellheads to a manifold or production facilities, according to Schlumberger. This differential is a matter of public interest, since ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC will be recovering those investments from the sale of the Stabroek block crude, and higher recoverable costs mean lower profit for Guyana.

Yet, no cost audits have been contemplated on the three field developments the country has already approved, with estimated development costs totaling US$18.5B. Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had said that all costs will be audited, and that it’s only a matter of time.

“Assuming we find some costs that are not acceptable to us, we’d have to bring them to ExxonMobil, that could change the cost oil and therefore, the share of profit oil,” Jagdeo had told Kaieteur News.

He said that the development cost audits would have to wait for the completion of the audit of the US$460M pre-contract costs claimed by ExxonMobil for works in the Stabroek block, conducted prior to the signing of the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). But the audit of the pre-contract bill, significantly lower than the development costs, is moving at a snail’s pace.