ATV mishap along Puruni trail leaves cops injured

Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two policemen are now seriously injured after the ATV on which they were travelling on overturned on Saturday along the Puruni trail, Region Seven.
Injured are sergeant Kester Moriah, 46 and constable Shaquille Downer, 25.
The serious incident took place at around 17:20Hrs.
According to a police report Moriah and Downer were pillion riders on the ATV and were at the time returning from a simple larceny investigation at Puruni Landing.
While en route to Bartica the rider collided with a speed bump and lost control of the ATV. This resulted in the cops being thrown onto the road surface. Both Moriah and Downer received injuries about their body.
Moriah, however, was picked up in a semi-conscious state and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted.
