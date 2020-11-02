Latest update November 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

46 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Nov 02, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,208 as shown in their daily dashboard update.
Ministry officials indicated that the newly recorded cases were from Region One which has 19 new cases, Region Three which has four new cases, Region Four which has 11 new cases, Region Six which has one new case, Region Seven which has two new cases, Region Eight which has six new cases and Region Ten which has three new cases.
The dashboard also shows that eight persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital, 73 persons are in institutional isolation, 757 persons are in approved home isolation and 35 persons are in institutional quarantine.
Further it states that 126 persons have died and 3, 242 have recovered from the virus to date.
A total of 19,944 persons have been tested for the COVID-19 countrywide.

