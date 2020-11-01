Woman, 48, among two latest COVID-19 deaths

Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Nov 01, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced a 48-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a male, 64, from Region One (Barima-Waini) as the latest COVID-19 fatalities.
Both persons died while receiving care at a medical facility.
The latest deaths bring the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 126 deaths- however, these were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
The Ministry also recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases as shown on their daily dashboard update.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,162.
The dashboard also states that nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital; 79 in institutional isolation; 716 in approved home isolation and 39 in institutional quarantine.
Further, it stated that a total of 3,228 persons have recovered from the virus to date.
The number of persons tested for the virus to date is 19,524 and of this number 15,362 persons have tested negative.

 

